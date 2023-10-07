La prophétie du sucrier en inox 3 rue Hôtel Dieu Saint-Amand-Montrond, 7 octobre 2023, Saint-Amand-Montrond.

Saint-Amand-Montrond,Cher

La prophétie du sucrier en inox, c’est une fresque épique, absurde et délirante dans un lieu du quotidien, une immersion dans de l’Heroic Fantasy à prix discount où tout peut arriver lorsque l’on croit tous très fort à ce qui est écrit sur l’emballage..

Samedi 2023-10-07 20:30:00 fin : 2023-10-07 . EUR.

3 rue Hôtel Dieu

Saint-Amand-Montrond 18200 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



La prophétie du sucrier en inox (The prophecy of the stainless steel sugar bowl) is an epic, absurd and delirious fresco set in an everyday place, an immersion in discount Heroic Fantasy where anything can happen if we all believe what it says on the tin.

La prophétie du sucrier en inox (La profecía del azucarero de acero inoxidable) es un fresco épico, absurdo y delirante ambientado en un lugar cotidiano, una inmersión en la Fantasía Heroica del descuento donde todo puede pasar si crees lo que pone en la lata.

Die Prophezeiung der Zuckerdose aus Edelstahl ist ein episches, absurdes und verrücktes Fresko an einem alltäglichen Ort, ein Eintauchen in Heroic Fantasy zu Discountpreisen, wo alles passieren kann, wenn wir alle sehr fest an das glauben, was auf der Verpackung geschrieben steht.

