Soirée-Repas au Bistrot des Canisses ‘Stefan Del Corso & Dany Gray’ 3, Rue Honoré Coudière Fontvieille
Soirée-Repas au Bistrot des Canisses ‘Stefan Del Corso & Dany Gray’ 3, Rue Honoré Coudière Fontvieille, 28 octobre 2023, Fontvieille.
Fontvieille,Bouches-du-Rhône
Soirée repas concert avec l’incontournable groupe ‘Duo Acoustic’ de Stefan Del Corso et Dany Gray.
2023-10-28 19:00:00 fin : 2023-10-28 00:00:00. .
3, Rue Honoré Coudière Bistrot des Canisses
Fontvieille 13990 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur
Evening dinner concert with the legendary ‘Duo Acoustic’ band featuring Stefan Del Corso and Dany Gray
Cena y concierto con el famoso grupo « Duo Acoustic », con Stefan Del Corso y Dany Gray
Abendliches Essenskonzert mit der unumgänglichen Band ‘Duo Acoustic’ von Stefan Del Corso und Dany Gray
