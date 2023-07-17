CONCERT DE ULVERSTON VICTORIAHIGH SCHOOL WIND BAND 3 rue Georges Girouy Montreuil-Bellay, 17 juillet 2023, Montreuil-Bellay.

Montreuil-Bellay,Maine-et-Loire

Un concert exceptionnel vous est proposé avec pas de moins de 88 musiciens de la Ulverston Victoria High School Wind band. Au programme : un riche répertoire allant de Mozart à Strauss en passant par la liste de Schindler..

3 rue Georges Girouy Square Léandre

Montreuil-Bellay 49260 Maine-et-Loire Pays de la Loire



An exceptional concert featuring no fewer than 88 musicians from the Ulverston Victoria High School Wind band. On the program: a rich repertoire ranging from Mozart to Strauss to Schindler’s List.

Un concierto excepcional en el que participarán nada menos que 88 músicos de la Ulverston Victoria High School Wind band. En el programa: un rico repertorio que va desde Mozart hasta Strauss y la Lista de Schindler.

Es wird Ihnen ein außergewöhnliches Konzert mit nicht weniger als 88 Musikern der Ulverston Victoria High School Wind band geboten. Auf dem Programm steht ein reichhaltiges Repertoire, das von Mozart über Strauss bis hin zu Schindlers Liste reicht.

