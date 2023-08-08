EXPOSITION DE PHOTOGRAPHIE ARTISTES DE 2 MAINS 3 Rue Gambetta Malicorne-sur-Sarthe
Malicorne-sur-Sarthe,Sarthe
Magnifique exposition de photographies du talentueux Mouquet Loïc.
2023-08-08 fin : 2023-08-12 18:00:00
3 Rue Gambetta
Malicorne-sur-Sarthe 72270 Sarthe Pays de la Loire
Magnificent exhibition of photographs by the talented Mouquet Loïc
Magnífica exposición de fotografías del talentoso Mouquet Loïc
Wunderschöne Fotoausstellung des talentierten Mouquet Loïc
