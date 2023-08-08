EXPOSITION DE PHOTOGRAPHIE ARTISTES DE 2 MAINS 3 Rue Gambetta Malicorne-sur-Sarthe, 8 août 2023, Malicorne-sur-Sarthe.

Malicorne-sur-Sarthe,Sarthe

Magnifique exposition de photographies du talentueux Mouquet Loïc.

2023-08-08 fin : 2023-08-12 18:00:00. .

3 Rue Gambetta

Malicorne-sur-Sarthe 72270 Sarthe Pays de la Loire



Magnificent exhibition of photographs by the talented Mouquet Loïc

Magnífica exposición de fotografías del talentoso Mouquet Loïc

Wunderschöne Fotoausstellung des talentierten Mouquet Loïc

Mise à jour le 2023-06-22 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire