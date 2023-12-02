Loto 3 Rue Galamp Capbreton, 1 décembre 2023, Capbreton.

Capbreton,Landes

Le samedi 2 décembre a lieu le grand Loto annuel à la salle municipale de Capbreton !!

De nombreux lots sont à gagner.

Toutes les infos sont sur l’affiche..

2023-12-02 fin : 2023-12-02 . EUR.

3 Rue Galamp Salle municipale

Capbreton 40130 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



On Saturday December 2, the annual Loto takes place at the Capbreton municipal hall!

Lots of prizes to be won.

All the info is on the poster.

El sábado 2 de diciembre se celebrará la lotería anual en el ayuntamiento de Capbreton

Muchos premios.

Todos los detalles en el cartel.

Am Samstag, den 2. Dezember findet das große jährliche Lotto in der Stadthalle von Capbreton statt!!!

Es gibt zahlreiche Preise zu gewinnen.

Alle Infos finden Sie auf dem Plakat.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-28 par OTI LAS