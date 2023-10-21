HALLOWEEN PARTY 3 rue du Stade Valmont, 21 octobre 2023, Valmont.

Valmont,Moselle

Halloween, costume party enfants animation DJ Steph Carat &Dje’Ric, entrée 5 euros, inclus : 1 sachet de bonbons, 1 verre de sirop, 1 soupe potiron. Concours des 3 plus beaux déguisements. Resa US Valmont Jean Michel 06.33.21.37.81. Permanence US Valmont Club Meggy. De 14h à 16h et 17h15 à 17h15 Jeudi.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-10-21 15:00:00 fin : 2023-10-21 18:00:00. .

3 rue du Stade

Valmont 57730 Moselle Grand Est



Halloween, children’s costume party with DJ Steph Carat &Dje’Ric, admission 5 euros, includes: 1 bag of candy, 1 glass of syrup, 1 pumpkin soup. Contest for the 3 best costumes. Resa US Valmont Jean Michel 06.33.21.37.81. Permanence US Valmont Club Meggy. 2pm to 4pm and 5:15pm to 5:15pm Thursdays.

Halloween, fiesta de disfraces infantil con DJ Steph Carat &Dje’Ric, entrada 5 €, incluye: 1 bolsa de caramelos, 1 vaso de sirope, 1 sopa de calabaza. Concurso para los 3 mejores disfraces. Resa US Valmont Jean Michel 06.33.21.37.81. Oficina US Valmont Club Meggy. De 14h a 16h y de 17h15 a 17h15 Jueves.

Halloween, Kostümparty Kinder Animation DJ Steph Carat &Dje’Ric, Eintritt 5 Euro, inklusive: 1 Tüte Süßigkeiten, 1 Glas Sirup, 1 Kürbissuppe. Wettbewerb der 3 schönsten Verkleidungen. Resa US Valmont Jean Michel 06.33.21.37.81. Permanenz US Valmont Club Meggy. Von 14:00 bis 16:00 Uhr und 17:15 bis 17:15 Uhr Donnerstag.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-17 par OT SAINT AVOLD COEUR DE MOSELLE