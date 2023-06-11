PRATIQUE DE LA PHOTOGRAPHIE AU SEIN D’UN ESPACE NATUREL PROTÉGÉ 3 Rue du Château, 11 juin 2023, Lachaussée.

Lachaussée,Meuse

Avec Fabrice André, guide nature photographe et Raphaël Jilet du CEN Lorraine. Apportez votre matériel photographique si vous en avez. Sortie adaptée aux débutants.

C’est au hasard de l’itinéraire, des opportunités naturalistes et des questionnements du public que Raphaël et Fabrice s’arrêteront pour vous éclairer. Tous deux vous accompagneront pour que vous puissiez cristalliser ce sur quoi votre sensibilité s’est arrêtée… tout en respectant au mieux la fragilité du site.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-06-11 à 09:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-11 . 0 EUR.

3 Rue du Château ESAT des Étangs de Lachaussée

Lachaussée 55210 Meuse Grand Est



With Fabrice André, nature guide photographer and Raphaël Jilet from CEN Lorraine. Bring your photographic equipment if you have it. Outing adapted to beginners.

Raphaël and Fabrice will stop to enlighten you according to the itinerary, the naturalist opportunities and the questions of the public. Both will accompany you so that you can crystallize what your sensitivity has stopped on… while respecting the fragility of the site.

Con Fabrice André, fotógrafo guía de naturaleza y Raphaël Jilet del CEN Lorraine. Traiga su equipo fotográfico si dispone de él. Esta salida es apta para principiantes.

Raphaël y Fabrice se detendrán para ilustrarle según el itinerario, las oportunidades naturalistas y las preguntas del público. Ambos le acompañarán para que pueda cristalizar en qué se ha detenido su sensibilidad… respetando la fragilidad del lugar.

Mit Fabrice André, Naturführer und Fotograf, und Raphaël Jilet vom CEN Lothringen. Bringen Sie Ihre Fotoausrüstung mit, falls Sie eine haben. Für Anfänger geeignete Exkursion.

Raphaël und Fabrice werden je nach Route, naturkundlichen Möglichkeiten und Fragen des Publikums anhalten, um Sie aufzuklären. Die beiden werden Sie begleiten, damit Sie das, worauf Ihre Sensibilität gerichtet ist, herauskristallisieren können… und dabei so gut wie möglich die Zerbrechlichkeit des Ortes respektieren.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-20 par OT COEUR DE LORRAINE