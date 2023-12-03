Marché de noël de Cambremer 2023 3, rue du Chanoine-Lanier Cambremer, 3 décembre 2023, Cambremer.

Cambremer,Calvados

Le marché de Noël de Cambremer se tiendra le dimanche 03 décembre 2023 entre 10h et 18h, à la Grange aux Dîmes et sur la place principale.

Arrivée de père Noël à 10h30

12h30 et 17h00 Tirage de la tombola

Artisanat, gastronomie, cadeaux , restauration, vin chaud , produits locaux, animations,

Vous souhaitez exposer ?

Contactez Edwige au 06 35 58 16 16..

2023-12-03 10:00:00 fin : 2023-12-03 18:00:00. .

3, rue du Chanoine-Lanier La grange Aux Dîmes

Cambremer 14340 Calvados Normandie



The Cambremer Christmas market will be held on Sunday December 03, 2023 between 10am and 6pm, at the Grange aux Dîmes and on the main square.

Arrival of Santa Claus at 10:30 am

12:30 and 17:00 Tombola draw

Crafts, gastronomy, gifts, catering, mulled wine, local products, entertainment,

Would you like to exhibit?

Contact Edwige on 06 35 58 16 16.

El mercado de Navidad de Cambremer se celebrará el domingo 03 de diciembre 2023 entre las 10h y las 18h, en la Grange aux Dîmes y en la plaza principal.

Llegada de Papá Noel a las 10.30 h

sorteo de una tómbola a las 12:30 y a las 17:00

Artesanía, gastronomía, regalos, restauración, vino caliente, productos locales, animaciones,

¿Desea exponer?

Póngase en contacto con Edwige en el 06 35 58 16 16.

Der Weihnachtsmarkt in Cambremer findet am Sonntag, dem 03. Dezember 2023, zwischen 10.00 und 18.00 Uhr in der Grange aux Dîmes und auf dem Hauptplatz statt.

Ankunft des Weihnachtsmanns um 10.30 Uhr

12.30 Uhr und 17.00 Uhr Ziehung der Tombola

Kunsthandwerk, Gastronomie, Geschenke , Essen, Glühwein , lokale Produkte, Animationen,

Sie möchten ausstellen?

Kontaktieren Sie Edwige unter 06 35 58 16 16.

