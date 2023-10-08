Balade contée et musicale 3 Rue des Halles Cerisy-la-Forêt, 8 octobre 2023, Cerisy-la-Forêt.

Cerisy-la-Forêt,Manche

Dans le cadre de la balade contée et musicale organisée le dimanche 8 octobre à 14h par la bibliothèque de Cerisy-La-Forêt, les Amis de l’Abbaye sont heureux d’accueillir l’équipe de bénévoles de la bibliothèque pour l’histoire contée, La nuit du visiteur, une adaptation du Petit chaperon rouge de Benoît JACQUES : Histoire contée à l’Abbaye..

2023-10-08 fin : 2023-10-08 . .

3 Rue des Halles

Cerisy-la-Forêt 50680 Manche Normandie



As part of the storytelling and musical stroll organized on Sunday October 8 at 2pm by the Cerisy-La-Forêt library, the Friends of the Abbey are delighted to welcome the library’s team of volunteers for the storytelling event, La nuit du visiteur, an adaptation of Little Red Riding Hood by Benoît JACQUES: Histoire contée à l’Abbaye.

En el marco del cuentacuentos y paseo musical organizado el domingo 8 de octubre a las 14:00 por la biblioteca de Cerisy-La-Forêt, los Amigos de la Abadía se complacen en acoger al equipo de voluntarios de la biblioteca para el cuento La nuit du visiteur, adaptación de Caperucita Roja de Benoît JACQUES: Cuentacuentos en la Abadía.

Im Rahmen des Märchen- und Musikspaziergangs, der am Sonntag, den 8. Oktober um 14 Uhr von der Bibliothek von Cerisy-La-Forêt organisiert wird, freuen sich die Freunde der Abtei, das ehrenamtliche Team der Bibliothek für die Märchengeschichte La nuit du visiteur, eine Adaption von Rotkäppchen von Benoît JACQUES, begrüßen zu dürfen: Histoire contée à l’Abbaye (Märchengeschichte in der Abtei).

Mise à jour le 2023-10-02 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche