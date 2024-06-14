Exposition « Oxo Yutz Peintures » à Tournay-sur-Odon 3 rue de Villodon Val d’Arry, 14 juin 2024, Val d'Arry.

Val d’Arry,Calvados

« Oxo Yutz Peintures » : Le CDAR vous propose cette exposition qui fait suite à l’appel à projet initié par Pré-Bocage Intercom auquel Réalité Art a répondu. Vernissage le 14 Juin à 18h00..

Vendredi 2024-06-14 14:00:00 fin : 2024-06-23 18:00:00. .

3 rue de Villodon CDAR

Val d’Arry 14310 Calvados Normandie



« Oxo Yutz Peintures » (Oxo Yutz Paintings): The CDAR presents this exhibition following a call for projects by Pré-Bocage Intercom to which Réalité Art responded. Opening on June 14 at 6:00 pm.

« Oxo Yutz Peintures » (Pinturas de Oxo Yutz): El CDAR organiza esta exposición en respuesta a una convocatoria de proyectos lanzada por Pré-Bocage Intercom a la que respondió Réalité Art. Inauguración el 14 de junio a las 18.00 h.

« Oxo Yutz Peintures »: CDAR bietet Ihnen diese Ausstellung an, die auf den von Pré-Bocage Intercom initiierten Projektaufruf zurückgeht, auf den Réalité Art geantwortet hat. Vernissage am 14. Juni um 18.00 Uhr.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-11 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche