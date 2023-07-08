Exposition « Merveilles et biodiversité » à Tournay-sur-Odon 3 rue de Villodon Val d’Arry, 8 juillet 2023, Val d'Arry.

Val d’Arry,Calvados

« Merveilles et biodiversité »: Le CDAR vous propose cette exposition d’art contemporain qui fait suite à l’appel à projet initié par Pré-Bocage Intercom auquel Réalité Art a répondu avec Jacques Blondel, Régis Bodrug, Linaupe Carter, Wim Jansenn, Alexandre Lebastard, Valérie et Jean Marc Léger, Patrick Thomé.

Vernissage samedi 8 juillet à 11h00.

Installations intérieures et extérieures visibles en juillet, et visite libre en extérieur en août et septembre dans la cour de l’ancienne école..

Vendredi 2023-07-08 fin : 2023-09-24 . .

3 rue de Villodon CDAR

Val d’Arry 14310 Calvados Normandie



« Wonders and Biodiversity »: The CDAR presents this contemporary art exhibition in response to a call for projects launched by Pré-Bocage Intercom, to which Réalité Art responded with works by Jacques Blondel, Régis Bodrug, Linaupe Carter, Wim Jansenn, Alexandre Lebastard, Valérie and Jean Marc Léger, Patrick Thomé.

Opening Saturday, July 8, 11:00 am.

Indoor and outdoor installations on view in July, and free outdoor visits in August and September in the courtyard of the old school.

« Maravillas y Biodiversidad »: El CDAR presenta esta exposición de arte contemporáneo a raíz de una convocatoria de proyectos de Pré-Bocage Intercom, a la que Réalité Art respondió con obras de Jacques Blondel, Régis Bodrug, Linaupe Carter, Wim Jansenn, Alexandre Lebastard, Valérie y Jean Marc Léger y Patrick Thomé.

Inauguración el sábado 8 de julio a las 11h.

Instalaciones interiores y exteriores en julio, y visitas gratuitas al aire libre en agosto y septiembre en el patio de la antigua escuela.

« Wunder und Biodiversität »: CDAR präsentiert Ihnen diese Ausstellung zeitgenössischer Kunst, die auf den Projektaufruf von Pré-Bocage Intercom zurückgeht, auf den Réalité Art mit Jacques Blondel, Régis Bodrug, Linaupe Carter, Wim Jansenn, Alexandre Lebastard, Valérie und Jean Marc Léger, Patrick Thomé reagiert hat.

Vernissage am Samstag, den 8. Juli um 11.00 Uhr.

Innen- und Außeninstallationen im Juli zu sehen. Freie Besichtigung im Freien im August und September im Hof der alten Schule.

