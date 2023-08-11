Apéro’visite au Jardin Solstice 3 rue de l’hêtre Vaupillon
Vaupillon,Eure-et-Loir
Visite guidée du Jardin Soltice suivi d’un verre accompagné de préparations apéritives à base de plantes. Échanges et convivialité au rendez-vous !
Sur inscription..
8 EUR.
3 rue de l’hêtre
Vaupillon 28240 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire
Guided tour of the Soltice Garden followed by a drink and plant-based appetizers. Exchanges and conviviality at the rendez-vous!
On registration.
Visita guiada al Jardín del Solticio seguida de una bebida y aperitivos a base de plantas. Los intercambios y la convivencia están a la orden del día
Inscripción obligatoria.
Geführte Besichtigung des Soltice-Gartens mit anschließendem Umtrunk mit pflanzlichen Aperitifzubereitungen. Austausch und Geselligkeit stehen auf dem Programm!
Auf Anmeldung.
