Apéro’visite au Jardin Solstice 3 rue de l’hêtre Vaupillon, 11 août 2023, Vaupillon.

Vaupillon,Eure-et-Loir

Visite guidée du Jardin Soltice suivi d’un verre accompagné de préparations apéritives à base de plantes. Échanges et convivialité au rendez-vous !

Sur inscription..

2023-08-11 fin : 2023-08-11 19:30:00. 8 EUR.

3 rue de l’hêtre

Vaupillon 28240 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire



Guided tour of the Soltice Garden followed by a drink and plant-based appetizers. Exchanges and conviviality at the rendez-vous!

On registration.

Visita guiada al Jardín del Solticio seguida de una bebida y aperitivos a base de plantas. Los intercambios y la convivencia están a la orden del día

Inscripción obligatoria.

Geführte Besichtigung des Soltice-Gartens mit anschließendem Umtrunk mit pflanzlichen Aperitifzubereitungen. Austausch und Geselligkeit stehen auf dem Programm!

Auf Anmeldung.

Mise à jour le 2023-01-20 par OT DU PERCHE