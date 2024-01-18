Conférence : Attraction Répulsion 3 rue de Billère Orthez, 18 janvier 2024, Orthez.

Orthez,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Sophie Limare animera cette conférence en lien avec l’exposition Mylar, emprise et regrets, en partenariat avec l’association Paroles et musiques. L’exposition , met en regard deux artistes, deux pratiques et deux processus de travail. Lucile Boiron est photographe et Béranger Laymond est peintre. Ils s’intéressent aussi à la sculpture ou l’installation et jouent volontiers avec l’espace d’exposition..

2024-01-18 fin : 2024-01-18 . EUR.

3 rue de Billère Centre d’art image imatge

Orthez 64300 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Sophie Limare will host this conference in connection with the exhibition Mylar, emprise et regrets, in partnership with the association Paroles et musiques. The exhibition brings together two artists, two practices and two work processes. Lucile Boiron is a photographer and Béranger Laymond a painter. They are also interested in sculpture and installation, and like to play with the exhibition space.

Sophie Limare ofrecerá esta charla con motivo de la exposición Mylar, emprise et regrets, en colaboración con la asociación Paroles et musiques. La exposición reúne a dos artistas, dos prácticas y dos procesos de trabajo. Lucile Boiron es fotógrafa y Béranger Laymond pintor. También se interesan por la escultura y la instalación, y les gusta jugar con el espacio expositivo.

Sophie Limare wird diese Konferenz im Zusammenhang mit der Ausstellung Mylar, emprise et regrets in Partnerschaft mit dem Verein Paroles et musiques leiten. Die Ausstellung stellt zwei Künstler, zwei Praktiken und zwei Arbeitsprozesse einander gegenüber. Lucile Boiron ist Fotografin und Béranger Laymond ist Maler. Sie beschäftigen sich auch mit Skulpturen und Installationen und spielen gerne mit dem Ausstellungsraum.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-10 par OT Coeur de Béarn