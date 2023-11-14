Exposition : Mylar, emprise et regrets 3 rue de Billère Orthez, 14 novembre 2023, Orthez.

Orthez,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

L’exposition Mylar, emprise et regrets, met en regard deux artistes, deux pratiques et deux processus de travail. Lucile Boiron est photographe et Béranger Laymond est peintre. Ils s’intéressent aussi à la sculpture ou l’installation et jouent volontiers avec l’espace d’exposition.

L’un et l’autre proposent une œuvre à mi-chemin entre l’artifice et l’organique où se logent des formes enchevêtrées, des couleurs saturées, des matières dégoulinantes, visqueuses ou miroitantes. L’exposition propose un dialogue entre ces deux œuvres, mini-mondes fourmillants, happant l’œil autant qu’ils le dérangent, et révélateurs d’un rapport jubilatoire aux structures du vivant et de la matière..

3 rue de Billère Centre d’art image imatge

Orthez 64300 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The exhibition Mylar, emprise et regrets, brings together two artists, two practices and two work processes. Lucile Boiron is a photographer and Béranger Laymond a painter. They are also interested in sculpture and installation, and like to play with the exhibition space.

Their work is halfway between the artificial and the organic, featuring tangled forms, saturated colors and dripping, viscous or shimmering materials. The exhibition offers a dialogue between these two works, swarming mini-worlds that catch the eye as much as they disturb it, and reveal a jubilant relationship with the structures of living matter.

La exposición Mylar, emprise et regrets reúne a dos artistas, dos prácticas y dos procesos de trabajo. Lucile Boiron es fotógrafa y Béranger Laymond pintor. También se interesan por la escultura y la instalación, y les gusta jugar con el espacio expositivo.

Su obra está a medio camino entre lo artificial y lo orgánico, con formas enmarañadas, colores saturados y materiales goteantes, viscosos o brillantes. La exposición ofrece un diálogo entre estas dos obras, enjambres de minimundos que atraen la mirada tanto como la perturban, y revelan una relación jubilosa con las estructuras de la vida y la materia.

Die Ausstellung Mylar, emprise et regrets stellt zwei Künstler, zwei Praktiken und zwei Arbeitsprozesse einander gegenüber. Lucile Boiron ist Fotografin und Béranger Laymond ist Maler. Beide interessieren sich auch für Skulpturen und Installationen und spielen gerne mit dem Ausstellungsraum.

Beide bieten ein Werk auf halbem Weg zwischen Künstlichkeit und Organik an, in dem sich verschlungene Formen, satte Farben, triefende, zähflüssige oder spiegelnde Materialien befinden. Die Ausstellung bietet einen Dialog zwischen diesen beiden Werken an, die als wimmelnde Miniwelten das Auge ebenso gefangen nehmen wie sie es stören, und die eine jubelnde Beziehung zu den Strukturen des Lebendigen und der Materie offenbaren.

