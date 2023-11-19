BAL CD 3 Rue Claude Laymand Le Teich, 19 novembre 2023, Le Teich.

Le Teich,Gironde

Bal CD organisé par La Country Dance Company 33 .

ouverture des portes à 13h30.

Buvette et vente de crêpes au bénéfice du Téléthon sur place.

Entrée 6€.

Réservations conseillées..

2023-11-19 fin : 2023-11-19 19:00:00. EUR.

3 Rue Claude Laymand Salle publique

Le Teich 33470 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



CD Ball organized by La Country Dance Company 33 .

doors open at 1:30pm.

Refreshment bar and sale of crêpes in aid of the Telethon on site.

Admission 6?

Reservations recommended.

Baile CD organizado por La Country Dance Company 33 .

apertura de puertas a las 13.30 h.

Bar y venta de crepes a beneficio del Teletón.

Entrada: 6 euros.

Se recomienda reservar.

CD-Ball, organisiert von La Country Dance Company 33 .

öffnung der Türen um 13.30 Uhr.

Getränke und Crêpes zugunsten von Telethon werden vor Ort verkauft.

Eintritt 6 ?

Reservierungen werden empfohlen.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-31 par OT Le Teich