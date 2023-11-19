BAL CD 3 Rue Claude Laymand Le Teich
BAL CD 3 Rue Claude Laymand Le Teich, 19 novembre 2023, Le Teich.
Le Teich,Gironde
Bal CD organisé par La Country Dance Company 33 .
ouverture des portes à 13h30.
Buvette et vente de crêpes au bénéfice du Téléthon sur place.
Entrée 6€.
Réservations conseillées..
2023-11-19 fin : 2023-11-19 19:00:00. EUR.
3 Rue Claude Laymand Salle publique
Le Teich 33470 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
CD Ball organized by La Country Dance Company 33 .
doors open at 1:30pm.
Refreshment bar and sale of crêpes in aid of the Telethon on site.
Admission 6?
Reservations recommended.
Baile CD organizado por La Country Dance Company 33 .
apertura de puertas a las 13.30 h.
Bar y venta de crepes a beneficio del Teletón.
Entrada: 6 euros.
Se recomienda reservar.
CD-Ball, organisiert von La Country Dance Company 33 .
öffnung der Türen um 13.30 Uhr.
Getränke und Crêpes zugunsten von Telethon werden vor Ort verkauft.
Eintritt 6 ?
Reservierungen werden empfohlen.
