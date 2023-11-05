Loto en faveur du Téléthon 3 Rue Claude Laymand Le Teich, 5 novembre 2023, Le Teich.

Le Teich,Gironde

Venez jouer au loto pour une bonne cause ! Soyez nombreux, généreux et tous engagés avec l’AFM.

3 euros le carton/ 8€ les 3 / 20€ les 8 / 25€ les 12 cartons.

Ouverture des portes dès 13h30. Buvettes et crêpes au profit du Téléthon.

Places limitées, réservation conseillée au 06 74 37 88 87

Tout public..

2023-11-05 fin : 2023-11-05 . .

3 Rue Claude Laymand Salle publique

Le Teich 33470 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and play bingo for a good cause! Be numerous, generous and all committed to the AFM.

3 euros per box / 8? for 3 / 20? for 8 / 25? for 12 boxes.

Doors open at 1:30pm. Refreshments and crêpes in aid of the Telethon.

Places limited, booking recommended on 06 74 37 88 87

Open to all.

¡Ven a jugar a la lotería por una buena causa! Venga uno, vengan todos, sean generosos e involúcrense con la AFM.

3 euros por caja / 8? por 3 / 20? por 8 / 25? por 12 cajas.

Apertura de puertas a las 13.30 h. Refrescos y crêpes a beneficio del Teletón.

Plazas limitadas, se recomienda reservar en el 06 74 37 88 87

Abierto a todos.

Kommen Sie zum Lottospielen für einen guten Zweck! Seien Sie zahlreich, großzügig und engagieren Sie sich für die AFM.

3 Euro pro Karton / 8? pro 3 / 20? pro 8 / 25? pro 12 Kartons.

Die Türen sind ab 13:30 Uhr geöffnet. Getränke und Crêpes zugunsten des Telethon.

Begrenzte Plätze, Reservierung unter 06 74 37 88 87 empfohlen

Für alle Altersgruppen.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-26 par OT Le Teich