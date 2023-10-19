Concert : Borodine / Chostakovitch 3 Rue Chanzy Reims, 19 octobre 2023, Reims.

Reims,Marne

Borodine (2e symphonie) et Chostakovitch (2e concerto pour piano), un maelstrom de brio et d’éclat où se projettent les vicissitudes et interrogations de deux incontournables créateurs..

2023-10-19 fin : 2023-10-19 22:00:00. .

3 Rue Chanzy Opéra de Reims

Reims 51100 Marne Grand Est



Borodin (2nd symphony) and Shostakovich (2nd piano concerto), a maelstrom of brio and brilliance, projecting the vicissitudes and questions of two inescapable creators.

Borodin (2ª sinfonía) y Shostakovich (2º concierto para piano), una vorágine de brío y brillantez en la que se proyectan las vicisitudes y los interrogantes de dos creadores esenciales.

Borodin (2. Symphonie) und Schostakowitsch (2. Klavierkonzert), ein Mahlstrom aus Brillanz und Glanz, in den die Wechselfälle und Fragen zweier unumgänglicher Schöpfer projiziert werden.

