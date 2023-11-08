Carnet réalisé à la main pour les enfants (+6 ans) 3 rue Burnol Vichy, 8 novembre 2023, Vichy.

Vichy,Allier

Venez fabriquer un carnet a dessin ou d’écriture. A partir de 6 ans..

2023-11-08 10:30:00 fin : 2023-11-08 12:00:00. EUR.

3 rue Burnol L’Élan Créatif

Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Come and make a drawing or writing book. Ages 6 and up.

Ven a hacer un cuaderno de dibujo o escritura. A partir de 6 años.

Kommt und stellt ein Zeichen- oder Schreibbuch her. Ab 6 Jahren.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-21 par Vichy Destinations