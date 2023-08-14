Exposition : Edmond ROQUIER 3 route des fours à chaux Regnéville-sur-Mer, 14 août 2023, Regnéville-sur-Mer.

Regnéville-sur-Mer,Manche

Artiste pratiquant l’aquarelle, l’acrylique, la peinture à l’huile ainsi que le dessin à la sanguine ou à la plume.

RDV dans l’aile nord du château de Regnéville-sur-Mer. Entrée gratuite..

Vendredi 2023-08-14 15:00:00 fin : 2023-08-20 19:00:00. .

3 route des fours à chaux

Regnéville-sur-Mer 50590 Manche Normandie



Artist practicing watercolor, acrylic and oil painting, as well as sanguine and pen drawing.

Meet in the north wing of the château de Regnéville-sur-Mer. Free admission.

Artista que practica la acuarela, el acrílico y el óleo, así como el dibujo con tiza roja y bolígrafo.

Encuentro en el ala norte del castillo de Regnéville-sur-Mer. Entrada gratuita.

Künstlerin, die Aquarell-, Acryl- und Ölmalerei sowie Rötel- und Federzeichnungen betreibt.

RDV im Nordflügel des Schlosses von Regnéville-sur-Mer. Eintritt frei.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-02 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche