Exposition « L’Envol » 3, quai Rimbaud, 22 avril 2023, Charleville-Mézières.

Une exposition « hors les murs » qui accueille l’artiste renommé Marc Colonna d’Istria et sa compagne la poète Lora K. dans le cadre prestigieux du temple protestant de Sedan, entre art plastique et poésie, une trentaine d’œuvres de l’artiste seront présentée rythmées par des poèmes de Lora K..

2023-04-22 à ; fin : 2023-04-23 . .

3, quai Rimbaud Galerie Stackl’r

Charleville-Mézières 08000 Ardennes Grand Est



An exhibition « outside the walls » that welcomes the renowned artist Marc Colonna d’Istria and his companion the poet Lora K. in the prestigious setting of the Protestant temple of Sedan, between plastic art and poetry, about thirty works of the artist will be presented punctuated by poems by Lora K.

Una exposición « extramuros » que acoge al célebre artista Marc Colonna d’Istria y a su compañera la poeta Lora K. En el prestigioso marco del templo protestante de Sedán, entre arte plástico y poesía, se presentarán una treintena de obras del artista puntuadas por poemas de Lora K.

Eine Ausstellung « außerhalb der Mauern », die den renommierten Künstler Marc Colonna d’Istria und seine Lebensgefährtin, die Dichterin Lora K., im prestigeträchtigen Rahmen des protestantischen Tempels von Sedan empfängt. Zwischen bildender Kunst und Poesie werden etwa dreißig Werke des Künstlers präsentiert, die von Gedichten von Lora K. rhythmisiert werden.

