Balade en Barque Métamorph’eau’ses 3 quai des Arts Châlons-en-Champagne, 29 septembre 2023, Châlons-en-Champagne.

Châlons-en-Champagne,Marne

De nuit, la balade en barque se pare du spectacle son et lumières Métamorph’eau’ses, un spectacle itinérant sur l’eau, unique en Europe !

Départ et arrivée à l’embarcadère de l’Office de Tourisme..

2023-09-29 fin : 2023-11-04 21:30:00. .

3 quai des Arts Embarcadère devant l’Office de tourisme

Châlons-en-Champagne 51000 Marne Grand Est



At night, the boat trip is enhanced by the Métamorph’eau’ses sound and light show, a travelling show on water that’s unique in Europe!

UNTIL 11 JUNE 2023 :

A modified itinerary: Due to the collapse of a wall in the Mau (watercourse), the route has been modified. Embarkation will take place at the Quai des Arts landing stage in front of the Tourist Office, while disembarkation will take place in the Petit Jard, near the Cirque (see route map in photo). We recommend that you park your vehicle close to the Jards.

Appropriate prices: As the tour is only a partial one, despite lasting the same amount of time (50 minutes), the price of the tour is reduced: €14 instead of €16 for adults; €7 instead of €8 for children.

FROM 12 JUNE 2023:

Return of the complete itinerary, departure and arrival at the Tourist Office pier.

Return to the usual prices: €16/adult; €8/children aged 4 to 10; free under 4.

Por la noche, el paseo en barco se ve realzado por el espectáculo de luz y sonido Métamorph’eau’ses, un espectáculo itinerante sobre el agua, ¡único en Europa!

Salida y llegada al embarcadero de la Oficina de Turismo.

Nachts wird die Bootsfahrt mit der Ton- und Lichtshow Métamorph’eau’ses geschmückt, einer in Europa einzigartigen Wandershow auf dem Wasser!

Abfahrt und Ankunft an der Anlegestelle des Fremdenverkehrsamtes.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-24 par Office de tourisme de Châlons-en-Champagne