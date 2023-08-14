Exposition Photos : Le CPICC a 10 ans 3 Quai des Arts Châlons-en-Champagne
Catégories d’Évènement:
Exposition Photos : Le CPICC a 10 ans 3 Quai des Arts Châlons-en-Champagne, 14 août 2023, Châlons-en-Champagne.
Châlons-en-Champagne,Marne
Exposition de photos du Club Photo Images Châlons-en-Champagne qui fête ses 10 ans..
2023-08-14 fin : 2023-08-27 . .
3 Quai des Arts Office de Tourisme
Châlons-en-Champagne 51000 Marne Grand Est
Photo exhibition by Club Photo Images Châlons-en-Champagne, celebrating its 10th anniversary.
Exposición fotográfica del Club Photo Images Châlons-en-Champagne, que celebra su 10º aniversario.
Fotoausstellung des Club Photo Images Châlons-en-Champagne, der sein 10-jähriges Bestehen feiert.
Mise à jour le 2023-07-04 par Office de tourisme de Châlons-en-Champagne