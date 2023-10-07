Exposition « Le Groenland de Tiina Itkonen » 3 quai Capitaine Jean Recher Fécamp, 7 octobre 2023, Fécamp.

Fécamp,Seine-Maritime

L’exposition « Le Groenland de Tiina Itkonen » s’intègre dans la deuxième édition du festival «Un parcours photographique en Normandie» qui présente le travail d’artistes scandinaves contemporains dans cinq lieux prestigieux de Normandie.

Elle présentera un aspect de l’œuvre de Tiina Itkonen, artiste finlandaise née en 1968.

Commissariat général : Gabriel Bauret & Chantal Bauret, association Lumières Nordiques..

Vendredi 2023-10-07 fin : 2024-01-08

3 quai Capitaine Jean Recher Les Pêcheries, musée de Fécamp

Fécamp 76400 Seine-Maritime Normandie



The « Greenland by Tiina Itkonen » exhibition is part of the second edition of the « Un parcours photographique en Normandie » festival, which presents the work of contemporary Scandinavian artists in five prestigious locations in Normandy.

It will present an aspect of the work of Tiina Itkonen, a Finnish artist born in 1968.

General curators: Gabriel Bauret & Chantal Bauret, Lumières Nordiques association.

La exposición « Greenland by Tiina Itkonen » forma parte de la segunda edición del festival « Un parcours photographique en Normandie », que presenta la obra de artistas escandinavos contemporáneos en cinco prestigiosas sedes de Normandía.

Presentará un aspecto de la obra de Tiina Itkonen, artista finlandesa nacida en 1968.

Comisarios generales: Gabriel Bauret & Chantal Bauret, asociación Lumières Nordiques.

Die Ausstellung « Grönland von Tiina Itkonen » ist Teil der zweiten Ausgabe des Festivals « Un parcours photographique en Normandie », das die Arbeit zeitgenössischer skandinavischer Künstler an fünf renommierten Orten in der Normandie präsentiert.

Die Ausstellung präsentiert einen Teil des Werks der 1968 geborenen finnischen Künstlerin Tiina Itkonen.

Generalkommissariat: Gabriel Bauret & Chantal Bauret, Association Lumières Nordiques.

