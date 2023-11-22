Atelier cuisine Parents Enfants à Figeac 3 Place Vival Figeac, 22 novembre 2023, Figeac.

Figeac,Lot

Le centre social vous propose un atelier ouverts aux enfants et aux parents pour apprendre à cuisiner les cucurbitacées !

sur inscription.

2023-11-22 14:00:00 fin : 2023-11-22 16:30:00. EUR.

3 Place Vival Centre social

Figeac 46100 Lot Occitanie



The social center offers a workshop open to children and parents to learn how to cook cucurbits!

on registration

El centro social ofrece un taller para que niños y padres aprendan a cocinar cucurbitáceas

previa inscripción

Das Sozialzentrum bietet Ihnen einen offenen Workshop für Kinder und Eltern an, in dem Sie lernen, wie man Kürbisgewächse kocht!

nach Anmeldung

Mise à jour le 2023-11-18 par OT Figeac