Atelier cuisine Parents Enfants à Figeac 3 Place Vival Figeac, 22 novembre 2023, Figeac.
Figeac,Lot
Le centre social vous propose un atelier ouverts aux enfants et aux parents pour apprendre à cuisiner les cucurbitacées !
sur inscription.
2023-11-22 14:00:00 fin : 2023-11-22 16:30:00. EUR.
3 Place Vival Centre social
Figeac 46100 Lot Occitanie
The social center offers a workshop open to children and parents to learn how to cook cucurbits!
on registration
El centro social ofrece un taller para que niños y padres aprendan a cocinar cucurbitáceas
previa inscripción
Das Sozialzentrum bietet Ihnen einen offenen Workshop für Kinder und Eltern an, in dem Sie lernen, wie man Kürbisgewächse kocht!
nach Anmeldung
Mise à jour le 2023-11-18 par OT Figeac