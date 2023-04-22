Spectacle humour : Manon Lepomme, je vais beaucoup mieux. Merci ! 3 Place Unterlinden, 22 avril 2023, Colmar.

Manon a grandi, et elle se pose de plus en plus de questions tantôt existentielles, tantôt… futiles… Qui sommes-nous ? D’où venons-nous ? Comment faire pour ne pas ressembler à sa mère ?.

2023-04-22 à ; fin : 2023-04-22 22:30:00. EUR.

3 Place Unterlinden

Colmar 68000 Haut-Rhin Grand Est



Manon has grown up, and she asks herself more and more questions, sometimes existential, sometimes… futile… Who are we ? Where do we come from ? How can we not look like her mother?

Manon ha crecido y se hace cada vez más preguntas, a veces existenciales, a veces… fútiles… ¿Quiénes somos? ¿De dónde venimos? ¿Cómo podemos evitar parecernos a su madre?

Manon ist erwachsen geworden und stellt sich immer mehr Fragen, die manchmal existenziell und manchmal … belanglos sind. Wer sind wir? Woher kommen wir? Wie kann man es schaffen, nicht wie seine Mutter auszusehen?

