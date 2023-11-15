CONFÉRENCE – LA PLACE ROYALE, À LA GLOIRE DU MONARQUE 3 Place Stanislas Nancy, 15 novembre 2023, Nancy.

Nancy,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Conférence organisée dans le cadre de l’exposition D’or, d’art et de science et animée par Sophie Laroche et Pierre-Hippolyte Pénet, conservateurs du patrimoine.. Tout public

Mercredi 2023-11-15 18:30:00 fin : 2023-11-15 19:30:00. 0 EUR.

3 Place Stanislas

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Conference organized as part of the D’or, d’art et de science exhibition, with curators Sophie Laroche and Pierre-Hippolyte Pénet.

Conferencia organizada en el marco de la exposición D’or, d’art et de science, a cargo de Sophie Laroche y Pierre-Hippolyte Pénet, conservadores del patrimonio.

Konferenz, die im Rahmen der Ausstellung D’or, d’art et de science organisiert und von Sophie Laroche und Pierre-Hippolyte Pénet, Konservatoren des Kulturerbes, geleitet wird.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-17 par DESTINATION NANCY