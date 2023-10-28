EXPOSITION – D’OR, D’ART ET DE SCIENCE 3 Place Stanislas Nancy, 28 octobre 2023, Nancy.

Nancy,Meurthe-et-Moselle

La Place Stanislas, véritable microcosme de la vie intellectuelle, artistique et scientifique à Nancy au XVIIIème siècle, est évoquée à travers une sélection d’œuvres illustrant la genèse architecturale du projet, mais aussi les grandes fondations du roi de Pologne : la Comédie, la Bibliothèque, le Collège de Médecine, etc…. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-10-28 10:00:00 fin : 2024-02-18 18:00:00. 6 EUR.

3 Place Stanislas

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Place Stanislas, a veritable microcosm of Nancy’s intellectual, artistic and scientific life in the 18th century, is evoked through a selection of works illustrating the architectural genesis of the project, as well as the great foundations of the King of Poland: the Comédie, the Bibliothèque, the Collège de Médecine, etc…

La plaza Stanislas, verdadero microcosmos de la vida intelectual, artística y científica de la Nancy del siglo XVIII, se evoca a través de una selección de obras que ilustran la génesis arquitectónica del proyecto, así como las grandes fundaciones del rey de Polonia: la Comédie, la Bibliothèque, el Collège de Médecine, etc.

Der Place Stanislas, ein wahrer Mikrokosmos des intellektuellen, künstlerischen und wissenschaftlichen Lebens in Nancy im 18. Jahrhundert, wird durch eine Auswahl von Werken in Erinnerung gerufen, die die architektonische Entstehung des Projekts, aber auch die großen Stiftungen des polnischen Königs illustrieren: die Komödie, die Bibliothek, das Collège de Médecine, etc….

Mise à jour le 2023-09-16 par DESTINATION NANCY