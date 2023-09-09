LIVRE SUR LA PLACE – 20 ANS QU’ON VOUS RACONTE DES HISTOIRES 3 Place Stanislas Nancy
L’éditeur Jean-Luc Fromental, entouré de ses auteurs, racontera les vingt ans d’existence de la collection.. Tout public
Samedi 2023-09-09 10:00:00 fin : 2023-09-09 11:30:00. 0 EUR.
Publisher Jean-Luc Fromental, surrounded by his authors, will talk about the collection?s twenty years of existence.
El editor Jean-Luc Fromental, rodeado de sus autores, hablará de los veinte años de existencia de la colección.
Der Herausgeber Jean-Luc Fromental wird, umgeben von seinen Autoren, über die 20-jährige Geschichte der Reihe berichten.
