Release Party : Big Fat Papa’Z + Baron Gabriel 3 Place Paul Cézanne, 5 mai 2023, Marseille 6e Arrondissement.

2023-05-05 à 20:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-05 . EUR.

3 Place Paul Cézanne Le Molotov

Marseille 6e Arrondissement 13006 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



See you at Molotov on May 5th with Release Party : Big Fat Papa?Z + Baron Gabriel.

Nos vemos en el Molotov el 5 de mayo con Release Party: Big Fat Papa?Z + Baron Gabriel.

Treffen Sie sich am 5. Mai im Molotow mit Release Party: Big Fat Papa?Z + Baron Gabriel.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-24 par Ville de Marseille