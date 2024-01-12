THÉÂTRE : OPENING NIGHT 3 Place Hippolyte Ducos Saint-Gaudens, 12 janvier 2024, Saint-Gaudens.

Saint-Gaudens,Haute-Garonne

Spectacle choisi et présenté par l’association Rêves de théâtre..

2024-01-12 fin : 2024-01-12 21:45:00. 8 EUR.

3 Place Hippolyte Ducos THEATRE JEAN MARMIGNON

Saint-Gaudens 31800 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



Show chosen and presented by the Rêves de théâtre association.

Espectáculo elegido y presentado por la asociación Rêves de théâtre.

Das Stück wurde von der Vereinigung Rêves de théâtre ausgewählt und präsentiert.

