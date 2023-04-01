Café réparation à l’Escalier 3 Place Gay Lussac Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat, 1 avril 2023, Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat.

Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat,Haute-Vienne

L’Escalier et ses bénévoles vous concoctent un nouveau rendez-vous, participatif et convivial : un Café Réparation.

Principal objectif : éviter de jeter les objets du quotidien qui peuvent encore servir, en les réparant ou en apprenant à les réparer.

Ce temps d’échange et d’apprentissage aura lieu un samedi par mois à l’Escalier et fera se rencontrer des bricoleurs avertis et des personnes qui ont du matériel hors service. Les uns montrant ou apprenant aux autres comment s’y prendre.

Afin de mieux cerner les besoins et d’organiser la mise en place de ce Café Réparation, nous vous proposons ici un bref questionnaire. Merci de nous aider à finaliser ce projet, qui permettra à chacun de réparer, pour ne pas jeter !

Remplir le questionnaire (en quelques clics).

2023-04-01 fin : 2023-04-01 12:00:00. EUR.

3 Place Gay Lussac

Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat 87400 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



L’Escalier and its volunteers are planning a new meeting, participative and friendly: a Repair Café.

The main objective is to avoid throwing away everyday objects that can still be used, by repairing them or learning to repair them.

This time of exchange and learning will take place one Saturday per month at the Escalier and will bring together experienced handymen and people who have broken equipment. Some will show or teach others how to do it.

In order to better understand the needs and to organize the setting up of this Repair Café, we propose here a short questionnaire. Thank you for helping us to finalize this project, which will allow everyone to repair, not to throw away!

Fill in the questionnaire (in a few clicks)

L’Escalier y sus voluntarios organizan un nuevo acto participativo y amistoso: un Repair Café.

El objetivo principal es evitar tirar objetos cotidianos que aún pueden utilizarse, reparándolos o aprendiendo a repararlos.

Esta actividad de intercambio y aprendizaje tendrá lugar un sábado al mes en el Escalier y reunirá a bricoladores experimentados y a personas con equipos averiados. Algunos mostrarán o enseñarán a otros cómo hacerlo.

Para comprender mejor las necesidades y organizar la creación de este Repair Café, proponemos aquí un breve cuestionario. Gracias por ayudarnos a finalizar este proyecto, que permitirá a todos reparar, ¡no tirar!

Rellene el cuestionario (en unos pocos clics)

L’Escalier und seine freiwilligen Helfer bieten Ihnen einen neuen, partizipativen und geselligen Treffpunkt: ein Café Réparation.

Hauptziel: Vermeiden Sie das Wegwerfen von Alltagsgegenständen, die noch nützlich sein können, indem Sie sie reparieren oder lernen, wie man sie repariert.

Diese Zeit des Austauschs und Lernens findet einmal im Monat an einem Samstag im Treppenhaus statt und bringt erfahrene Heimwerker mit Menschen zusammen, deren Geräte nicht mehr funktionstüchtig sind. Die einen zeigen oder lehren den anderen, wie man damit umgeht.

Um die Bedürfnisse besser zu erfassen und die Einrichtung dieses Reparaturcafés zu organisieren, bieten wir Ihnen hier einen kurzen Fragebogen an. Bitte helfen Sie uns, dieses Projekt abzuschließen, das es jedem ermöglichen wird, zu reparieren, um nicht wegzuwerfen!

Fragebogen ausfüllen (mit wenigen Klicks)

Mise à jour le 2023-04-28 par OT de Noblat