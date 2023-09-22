La Cie Mich’min présente L’Atelier 3 Place du Foyer Durmenach
Durmenach,Haut-Rhin
Comédie dramatique, très drôle, monument du théâtre contemporain !
Réservations au : 03 89 25 85 70.
2023-09-22 fin : 2023-09-22 . EUR.
3 Place du Foyer
Durmenach 68480 Haut-Rhin Grand Est
A very funny dramatic comedy, a monument of contemporary theater!
Reservations: 03 89 25 85 70
Una comedia dramática muy divertida, ¡un monumento del teatro contemporáneo!
Para reservas: 03 89 25 85 70
Dramatische, sehr lustige Komödie, ein Monument des zeitgenössischen Theaters!
Reservierungen unter: 03 89 25 85 70
