Atelier- Cornes de monstre 3 Masgot Fransèches
Atelier- Cornes de monstre 3 Masgot Fransèches, 18 octobre 2023, Fransèches.
Fransèches,Creuse
Pour avoir le plus beau costume d’Halloween, venez fabriquer vos cornes ! (Matériel fourni).
Sur inscription, 2€ par personne..
2023-10-18 fin : 2023-10-18 . EUR.
3 Masgot
Fransèches 23480 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine
For the ultimate Halloween costume, come and make your own horns! (Materials provided).
Registration required, 2? per person.
Para tener el mejor disfraz de Halloween, ¡ven y hazte tus propios cuernos! (Materiales proporcionados).
Inscripción obligatoria, 2? por persona.
Um das schönste Halloween-Kostüm zu haben, kommen Sie und stellen Sie Ihre Hörner her! (Material wird zur Verfügung gestellt).
Anmeldung erforderlich, 2? pro Person.
Mise à jour le 2023-10-04 par Creuse Tourisme