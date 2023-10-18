Atelier- Cornes de monstre 3 Masgot Fransèches, 18 octobre 2023, Fransèches.

Fransèches,Creuse

Pour avoir le plus beau costume d’Halloween, venez fabriquer vos cornes ! (Matériel fourni).

Sur inscription, 2€ par personne..

2023-10-18 fin : 2023-10-18 . EUR.

3 Masgot

Fransèches 23480 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



For the ultimate Halloween costume, come and make your own horns! (Materials provided).

Registration required, 2? per person.

Para tener el mejor disfraz de Halloween, ¡ven y hazte tus propios cuernos! (Materiales proporcionados).

Inscripción obligatoria, 2? por persona.

Um das schönste Halloween-Kostüm zu haben, kommen Sie und stellen Sie Ihre Hörner her! (Material wird zur Verfügung gestellt).

Anmeldung erforderlich, 2? pro Person.

