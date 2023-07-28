Visite guidée du Manoir du Parc 3 Lieu-dit Le Parc Port-Bail-sur-Mer, 28 juillet 2023, Port-Bail-sur-Mer.

Port-Bail-sur-Mer,Manche

L’impressionnant Manoir du Parc s’offre à vous grâce à son guide passionné en costume du XVe siècle.

Au terme de la visite, partagez un goûter médiéval convivial.

(Possibilité de visite guidée du Manoir sans goûter)

Réservations obligatoires au 06 62 27 29 95..

2023-07-28 15:00:00

3 Lieu-dit Le Parc Saint-Lô d’Ourville

Port-Bail-sur-Mer 50580 Manche Normandie



The impressive Manoir du Parc is yours to explore with an enthusiastic guide in 15th-century costume.

At the end of the tour, enjoy a convivial medieval snack.

(Guided tour of the Manoir without snack available)

Reservations essential on 06 62 27 29 95.

Explore el impresionante Manoir du Parc con un guía entusiasta vestido a la usanza del siglo XV.

Al final de la visita, disfrute de un tentempié medieval.

(Visita guiada de la mansión sin aperitivo)

Reserva obligatoria en el 06 62 27 29 95.

Das beeindruckende Manoir du Parc erschließt sich Ihnen mithilfe eines leidenschaftlichen Fremdenführers in einem Kostüm aus dem 15.

Am Ende der Führung können Sie einen gemütlichen mittelalterlichen Imbiss genießen.

(Geführte Besichtigung des Herrenhauses ohne Imbiss möglich)

Reservierungen sind erforderlich unter 06 62 27 29 95.

