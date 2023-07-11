DÉCOUVERTE DES PLANTES SAUVAGES ET COMESTIBLES 3 Le Haut du Harcholet Le Saulcy, 12 juillet 2023, Le Saulcy.

Le Saulcy,Vosges

Partons à la découvertes des plantes sauvages et comestibles. Terminons par une dégustation et repartez avec votre cueillette.

Le nombre de place étant limité, l’inscription est obligatoire.. Tout public

Samedi 10:00:00 fin : . 15 EUR.

Le Saulcy 88210 Vosges Grand Est



Let’s discover wild and edible plants. Let’s finish with a tasting and leave with your own collection.

As the number of places is limited, registration is mandatory.

Descubramos plantas silvestres y comestibles. Terminemos con una degustación y vámonos con nuestra propia colección.

Como el número de plazas es limitado, la inscripción es obligatoria.

Gehen wir auf Entdeckungsreise und lernen wilde und essbare Pflanzen kennen. Lassen Sie uns mit einer Verkostung abschließen und nehmen Sie Ihre gesammelten Früchte mit nach Hause.

Da die Anzahl der Plätze begrenzt ist, ist eine Anmeldung erforderlich.

