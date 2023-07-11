WEEK-END D’ENSEIGNEMENT BOTANIQUE 3 Le Haut du Harcholet Le Saulcy, 12 juillet 2023, Le Saulcy.

Le Saulcy,Vosges

Pousser plus loin vos connaissances et observations des plantes. Ce week end d’approfondissemnet sera alterné de conférences et sorties sur le terrain.

Le nombre de place étant limité, l’inscription est obligatoire.. Tout public

Samedi 09:00:00 fin : . 150 EUR.

3 Le Haut du Harcholet Le Champ du Chêne

Le Saulcy 88210 Vosges Grand Est



Further your knowledge and observations of plants. This week end of deepening will be alternated with conferences and field trips.

The number of places being limited, registration is mandatory.

Amplíe sus conocimientos y observaciones sobre las plantas. Este fin de semana se alternarán conferencias y salidas al campo.

Como el número de plazas es limitado, la inscripción es obligatoria.

Erweitern Sie Ihre Kenntnisse und Beobachtungen von Pflanzen. Dieses vertiefende Wochenende wird abwechselnd aus Vorträgen und Feldausflügen bestehen.

Da die Anzahl der Plätze begrenzt ist, ist eine Anmeldung erforderlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-29 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES