Concert et Couscous Royal 3 impasse du grand cerf Le Grand-Serre, 4 août 2023, Le Grand-Serre.

Le Grand-Serre,Drôme

Concert avec le groupe RWB groupe qui interprète plusieurs genre de musiques accompagné d’un couscous Royal !

Réservation obligatoire 04.75.68.86.14.

2023-08-04 19:30:00 fin : 2023-08-04 22:30:00. EUR.

3 impasse du grand cerf Camping du grand cerf

Le Grand-Serre 26530 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Concert with the RWB group, a group that performs many types of music, accompanied by a Royal couscous!

Reservations required 04.75.68.86.14

¡Concierto con el grupo RWB, grupo que interpreta música variada acompañada de un cuscús Royal!

Imprescindible reservar 04.75.68.86.14

Konzert mit der Gruppe RWB, die mehrere Musikrichtungen interpretiert, begleitet von einem Couscous Royal!

Reservierung erforderlich 04.75.68.86.14

