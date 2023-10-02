Documentaire « Bien-veillir et Bien-etre » 3 Impasse du Général Giraud Argentan, 2 octobre 2023, Argentan.

Argentan,Orne

Gratuit et nombre de places limitées.

Inscription auprès de Bérangère POINCELET : 06 47 61 51 30

La semaine projettera un documentaire abordant les liens affectifs chez les séniors (amitiés, amours, famille,..). Cette diffusion invite une experte, pour échanger avec le public autour du bien-vieillir à la retraite..

2023-10-02 14:00:00 fin : 2023-10-02 16:30:00. .

3 Impasse du Général Giraud Espace Rene Cassin

Argentan 61200 Orne Normandie



Free and limited number of places.

Registration with Bérangère POINCELET: 06 47 61 51 30

The week will see the screening of a documentary on emotional ties among seniors (friendships, love, family, etc.). An expert will be invited to talk to the audience about aging well in retirement.

Gratuito y con plazas limitadas.

Inscripción en Bérangère POINCELET: 06 47 61 51 30

Durante la semana se proyectará un documental sobre los vínculos afectivos entre las personas mayores (amistades, relaciones amorosas, familia, etc.). Se invitará a un experto para que hable al público sobre el tema de envejecer bien durante la jubilación.

Kostenlos und begrenzte Anzahl an Plätzen.

Anmeldung bei Bérangère POINCELET: 06 47 61 51 30

In der Woche wird ein Dokumentarfilm gezeigt, der sich mit den emotionalen Bindungen von Senioren befasst (Freundschaften, Liebe, Familie,…). Die Sendung lädt eine Expertin ein, um mit dem Publikum über das gute Altern im Ruhestand zu diskutieren.

