Contes du Moyen-Âge 3 Esplanade de la Pointe de Caux Gonfreville-l’Orcher, 4 novembre 2023, Gonfreville-l'Orcher.

Gonfreville-l’Orcher,Seine-Maritime

Spectacles proposé par la Cie La Belle Envolée (découverte de périodes historiques lors d’un spectacle drôle, participatif et très animé),

Dès 6 ans.

Seul ou accompagné

Entrée libre, sur inscription..

2023-11-04 14:30:00 fin : 2023-11-04 . .

3 Esplanade de la Pointe de Caux

Gonfreville-l’Orcher 76700 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Shows presented by Cie La Belle Envolée (discovery of historical periods in a funny, participative and lively show),

Ages 6 and up.

Alone or accompanied

Free admission, with registration.

Espectáculos de la Cie La Belle Envolée (descubrimiento de épocas históricas en un espectáculo divertido, participativo y animado),

A partir de 6 años.

Solo o acompañado

Entrada gratuita, inscripción obligatoria.

Von der Cie La Belle Envolée angebotene Aufführungen (Entdeckung historischer Epochen während einer lustigen, partizipativen und sehr animierten Aufführung),

Ab 6 Jahren.

Allein oder in Begleitung

Freier Eintritt, Anmeldung erforderlich.

