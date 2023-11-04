Contes du Moyen-Âge 3 Esplanade de la Pointe de Caux Gonfreville-l’Orcher
Contes du Moyen-Âge 3 Esplanade de la Pointe de Caux Gonfreville-l’Orcher, 4 novembre 2023, Gonfreville-l'Orcher.
Gonfreville-l’Orcher,Seine-Maritime
Spectacles proposé par la Cie La Belle Envolée (découverte de périodes historiques lors d’un spectacle drôle, participatif et très animé),
Dès 6 ans.
Seul ou accompagné
Entrée libre, sur inscription..
2023-11-04 14:30:00 fin : 2023-11-04 . .
3 Esplanade de la Pointe de Caux
Gonfreville-l’Orcher 76700 Seine-Maritime Normandie
Shows presented by Cie La Belle Envolée (discovery of historical periods in a funny, participative and lively show),
Ages 6 and up.
Alone or accompanied
Free admission, with registration.
Espectáculos de la Cie La Belle Envolée (descubrimiento de épocas históricas en un espectáculo divertido, participativo y animado),
A partir de 6 años.
Solo o acompañado
Entrada gratuita, inscripción obligatoria.
Von der Cie La Belle Envolée angebotene Aufführungen (Entdeckung historischer Epochen während einer lustigen, partizipativen und sehr animierten Aufführung),
Ab 6 Jahren.
Allein oder in Begleitung
Freier Eintritt, Anmeldung erforderlich.
Mise à jour le 2023-10-19 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche