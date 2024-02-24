3 ème Salon d’Antiquités Brocante Saint-Aignan
3 ème Salon d’Antiquités Brocante Saint-Aignan, samedi 24 février 2024.
3 ème Salon d’Antiquités Brocante Saint-Aignan Loir-et-Cher
3 ème Salon d’Antiquités Brocante.
3 ème Salon d’Antiquités Brocante, organisé par les vitrines de Saint-Aignan et la municipalité.3 EUR.
Début : 2024-02-24 10:00:00
fin : 2024-02-25 19:00:00
45 Rue Constant Ragot
Saint-Aignan 41110 Loir-et-Cher Centre-Val de Loire
