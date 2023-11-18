LES RENCONTRES DE L’IMMOBILIER 3 Carrefour de l’Hours Béziers, 18 novembre 2023, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

Profitez de l’expertise de professionnels de l’immobilier pour concrétiser vos projets en toute sérénité! Promoteurs, notaires, aménageurs, agents immobiliers, constructeurs ou encore architectes d’intérieur seront présents pour vous aider dans vos démarches. Entrée libre..

2023-11-18 10:00:00 fin : 2023-11-18 18:00:00. .

3 Carrefour de l’Hours

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



Take advantage of the expertise of real estate professionals to bring your projects to fruition with complete peace of mind! Promoters, notaries, developers, real estate agents, builders and interior designers will be on hand to help you. Free admission.

Aproveche la experiencia de los profesionales inmobiliarios para llevar a cabo sus planes con total tranquilidad Promotores, abogados, promotores inmobiliarios, agentes de la propiedad inmobiliaria, constructores y diseñadores de interiores estarán a su disposición para ayudarle con sus planes. La entrada es gratuita.

Nutzen Sie das Fachwissen von Immobilienexperten, um Ihre Projekte in aller Ruhe zu verwirklichen! Bauträger, Notare, Raumplaner, Immobilienmakler, Bauunternehmer und Innenarchitekten sind anwesend, um Ihnen bei Ihren Vorhaben zu helfen. Freier Eintritt.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-31 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE