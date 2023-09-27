Ciné-Goûter : Chonchon, le plus mignon des cochons (Rex) 3 Boulevard Koenig Brive-la-Gaillarde, 27 septembre 2023, Brive-la-Gaillarde.

Brive-la-Gaillarde,Corrèze

Lorsque Babs, 9 ans, reçoit de son grand-père un cochon nommé Chonchon comme cadeau, elle convainc ses parents de le garder à condition que Chonchon suive une formation de chiot. Mais ses parents ne sont pas la plus grande menace pour Chonchon, car en réalité son grand-père participe secrètement au concours de charcuterie, qu’il compte enfin gagner. A 16h. Tout public. Tarif: 5 euros..

2023-09-27 fin : 2023-09-27 . .

3 Boulevard Koenig

Brive-la-Gaillarde 19100 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



When 9-year-old Babs receives a pig named Chonchon as a present from her grandfather, she convinces her parents to keep him on condition that Chonchon undergoes puppy training. But her parents aren’t the biggest threat to Chonchon, because in reality her grandfather is secretly taking part in the charcuterie competition, which he intends to win at last. At 4pm. All audiences. Price: 5 euros.

Cuando Babs, de 9 años, recibe un cerdo llamado Chonchon como regalo de su abuelo, convence a sus padres para que se lo queden a condición de que Chonchon reciba adiestramiento como cachorro. Pero sus padres no son la mayor amenaza para Chonchon, porque en realidad su abuelo está participando en secreto en un concurso de carnicería de cerdo, que espera ganar al fin. A las 16.00 horas. Todos los públicos. Precio: 5 euros.

Als die neunjährige Babs von ihrem Großvater ein Schwein namens Chonchon geschenkt bekommt, überredet sie ihre Eltern, das Schwein zu behalten, wenn Chonchon eine Welpenausbildung absolviert. Doch ihre Eltern sind nicht die größte Bedrohung für Chonchon, denn in Wirklichkeit nimmt ihr Großvater heimlich am Wurstwettbewerb teil, den er endlich gewinnen will. 16 Uhr. Für alle Altersgruppen. Preis: 5 Euro.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-18 par Brive Tourisme