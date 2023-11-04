Good time 43 : Karaoké Géant 3 BD François Mitterand Monistrol-sur-Loire
Good time 43 : Karaoké Géant 3 BD François Mitterand Monistrol-sur-Loire, 4 novembre 2023, Monistrol-sur-Loire.
Monistrol-sur-Loire,Haute-Loire
KARAOKE GEANT » spécial Catherinette »
Tu as des talents de chanteur ? (ou pas!) Viens pousser la chansonnette !
Les demoiselles avec un beau chapeau auront un cocktail offert !!
Gratuit.
2023-11-04 21:00:00 fin : 2023-11-04 23:00:00. .
3 BD François Mitterand Les terrasses du Mazel
Monistrol-sur-Loire 43120 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
GEANT KARAOKE « Catherinette Special
Do you have singing talent? (or not!) Come and sing along!
Ladies with a nice hat get a free cocktail!
Free
GEANT KARAOKE « especial Catherinette
¡Si tienes talento para cantar (¡o no!) ven y canta con nosotros!
¡Las señoras con un bonito sombrero recibirán un cóctel gratis!
Gratis
RIESEN-KARAOKE « Spezial Catherinette »
Du hast ein Gesangstalent (oder auch nicht!), komm und singe!
Die Damen mit einem schönen Hut bekommen einen Cocktail geschenkt!
Kostenlos
Mise à jour le 2023-10-21 par Office de Tourisme des Marches du Velay Rochebaron