Good time 43 : Karaoké Géant 3 BD François Mitterand Monistrol-sur-Loire, 4 novembre 2023, Monistrol-sur-Loire.

Monistrol-sur-Loire,Haute-Loire

KARAOKE GEANT » spécial Catherinette »

Tu as des talents de chanteur ? (ou pas!) Viens pousser la chansonnette !

Les demoiselles avec un beau chapeau auront un cocktail offert !!

Gratuit.

2023-11-04 21:00:00 fin : 2023-11-04 23:00:00. .

3 BD François Mitterand Les terrasses du Mazel

Monistrol-sur-Loire 43120 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



GEANT KARAOKE « Catherinette Special

Do you have singing talent? (or not!) Come and sing along!

Ladies with a nice hat get a free cocktail!

Free

GEANT KARAOKE « especial Catherinette

¡Si tienes talento para cantar (¡o no!) ven y canta con nosotros!

¡Las señoras con un bonito sombrero recibirán un cóctel gratis!

Gratis

RIESEN-KARAOKE « Spezial Catherinette »

Du hast ein Gesangstalent (oder auch nicht!), komm und singe!

Die Damen mit einem schönen Hut bekommen einen Cocktail geschenkt!

Kostenlos

