- Cet évènement est passé
CONCERT au Good Time 43 avec le groupe » The Soul Donkeys Band » 3 BD François Mitterand Monistrol-sur-Loire
Catégories d’Évènement:
CONCERT au Good Time 43 avec le groupe » The Soul Donkeys Band » 3 BD François Mitterand Monistrol-sur-Loire, 7 octobre 2023, Monistrol-sur-Loire.
Monistrol-sur-Loire,Haute-Loire
THE SOUL DONKEYS BAND va faire groover votre esprit! Viens partager ce bon moment avec nous! GRATUIT
Restauration – Bar.
2023-10-07 20:30:00 fin : 2023-10-07 . .
3 BD François Mitterand Les terrasses du Mazel
Monistrol-sur-Loire 43120 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
THE SOUL DONKEYS BAND will get your mind grooving! Come and share this great moment with us! FREE
Catering – Bar
THE SOUL DONKEYS BAND te hará mover el esqueleto ¡Ven a compartir un buen rato con nosotros! GRATIS
Catering – Bar
THE SOUL DONKEYS BAND wird deinen Geist zum Grooven bringen! Komm und genieße diesen Moment mit uns! GRATIS
Essen und Trinken – Bar
Mise à jour le 2023-10-05 par Office de Tourisme des Marches du Velay Rochebaron