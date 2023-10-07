CONCERT au Good Time 43 avec le groupe » The Soul Donkeys Band » 3 BD François Mitterand Monistrol-sur-Loire, 7 octobre 2023, Monistrol-sur-Loire.

Monistrol-sur-Loire,Haute-Loire

THE SOUL DONKEYS BAND va faire groover votre esprit! Viens partager ce bon moment avec nous! GRATUIT

Restauration – Bar.

2023-10-07 20:30:00 fin : 2023-10-07 . .

3 BD François Mitterand Les terrasses du Mazel

Monistrol-sur-Loire 43120 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



THE SOUL DONKEYS BAND will get your mind grooving! Come and share this great moment with us! FREE

Catering – Bar

THE SOUL DONKEYS BAND te hará mover el esqueleto ¡Ven a compartir un buen rato con nosotros! GRATIS

Catering – Bar

THE SOUL DONKEYS BAND wird deinen Geist zum Grooven bringen! Komm und genieße diesen Moment mit uns! GRATIS

Essen und Trinken – Bar

Mise à jour le 2023-10-05 par Office de Tourisme des Marches du Velay Rochebaron