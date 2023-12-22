Soirée au Saint’Y 3 avenue Jacques Richard Saint-Jean-d’Angély
Soirée au Saint’Y 3 avenue Jacques Richard Saint-Jean-d’Angély, 22 décembre 2023, Saint-Jean-d'Angély.
Saint-Jean-d’Angély Charente-Maritime
Début : 2023-12-22
Soirée concert au restaurant le Saint’Y.
R&B, rock, pop, soul et bandjo sont au programme.
3 avenue Jacques Richard Restaurant Le Saint ‘Y
Saint-Jean-d’Angély 17400 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine
