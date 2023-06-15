Apéro Concert avec Val 3 Avenue des Allobroges Romans-sur-Isère, 15 juin 2023, Romans-sur-Isère.

Romans-sur-Isère,Drôme

Apéro concert avec Val et ses reprises Pop Rock Folk .

Restauration sur place avec des planches fromage et/ou charcuterie, saucissons, chips et tartinades et boissons..

2023-06-15 à 19:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-15 . .

3 Avenue des Allobroges V and B

Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Aperitif concert with Val and her Pop Rock Folk covers.

On-site catering with cheese and/or charcuterie boards, sausages, chips and spreads and drinks.

Concierto de aperitivo con Val y sus versiones de Pop Rock Folk.

Catering in situ con tablas de quesos y/o embutidos, salchichas, patatas fritas y para untar y bebidas.

Aperitifkonzert mit Val und ihren Pop-Rock-Folk-Covers.

Verpflegung vor Ort mit Käse- und/oder Wurstplatten, Würstchen, Chips und Aufstrichen sowie Getränken.

