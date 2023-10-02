Exposition « Les Pyrénées : Le monde rural, le minéral » 3 Allée Tournefort Bagnères-de-Bigorre, 2 octobre 2023, Bagnères-de-Bigorre.

Bagnères-de-Bigorre,Hautes-Pyrénées

Michel Contat (artiste peintre) et Patrick Sheridan (photographe) vous proposent de partager leurs visions de nos belles Pyrénées. Sur toile ou sur photo, les paysages montagneux s’exposent et se révèlent..

2023-10-02 fin : 2023-10-30 . EUR.

3 Allée Tournefort BAGNERES-DE-BIGORRE

Bagnères-de-Bigorre 65200 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Michel Contat (painter) and Patrick Sheridan (photographer) share their visions of our beautiful Pyrenees. Whether on canvas or in photographs, mountain landscapes are on display and revealed.

Michel Contat (pintor) y Patrick Sheridan (fotógrafo) le invitan a compartir sus visiones de nuestros bellos Pirineos. Ya sea sobre lienzo o en fotografías, los paisajes de montaña se muestran y se revelan.

Michel Contat (Maler) und Patrick Sheridan (Fotograf) laden Sie ein, ihre Visionen von unseren schönen Pyrenäen zu teilen. Ob auf Leinwand oder Foto, die Berglandschaften werden ausgestellt und enthüllt.

