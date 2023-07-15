Exposition de Florence PARLY 3 Allée Saint-Louis Barneville-Carteret, 15 juillet 2023, Barneville-Carteret.

Barneville-Carteret,Manche

« Cette année la palette a changé. Des tons rosés, orangés, du jaune… Toujours une recherche de matière et de tons harmonieux. J’espère que ces nouveautés plairont. »

Rendez-vous à la Chapelle St-Louis.

Lundi 2023-07-15 15:30:00 fin : 2023-07-20 12:30:00. .

3 Allée Saint-Louis

Barneville-Carteret 50270 Manche Normandie



« This year the palette has changed. Pink, orange and yellow tones… Always a search for substance and harmonious tones. I hope you’ll like these new additions. »

See you at Chapelle St-Louis

« Este año la paleta ha cambiado. Tonos rosas, naranjas, amarillos… Siempre en busca de sustancia y tonos armoniosos. Espero que os gusten estos nuevos productos

Nos vemos en Chapelle St-Louis

« Dieses Jahr hat sich die Palette verändert. Rosa- und Orangetöne, Gelb… Immer noch eine Suche nach Materie und harmonischen Tönen. Ich hoffe, dass die Neuheiten gefallen »

Treffpunkt in der Kapelle St-Louis

Mise à jour le 2023-07-10 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche