FESTIVAL DE THÉÂTRE – FLY ME TO THE MOON 3-1 rue du Collège Phalsbourg, 24 juillet 2023, Phalsbourg.

Phalsbourg,Moselle

Duo de clowns. Production : Leandre SL – Barcelone. Mise en scène et création : Leandre Ribera. Clowns : Leandre Ribera et Laura Miralbés. Musicien : Marco Rubiol. Compositeur : Victor Morato. Durée : 45 min. Tandem : bicyclette pour deux personnes. Voyage : tout ce qui nous arrive entre ici et là-bas. Lune : notre destination à tous lorsqu’on rêve éveillé. Duo de clowns : funambules du désastre et de la poésie. Une bicyclette volante, du bois, du fer, de la poussière, de grosses chaussures et des chapeaux jusqu’aux sourcils. La lune nous attend. Fly me to the moon est le voyage possible de deux clowns vers la lune. C’est la prouesse du rêveur, la prouesse de deux innocents. Un cadeau pour les sens. Un endroit familier, que l’on connaissait si bien enfant.. Tout public

Mardi 2023-07-24 21:00:00 fin : 2023-07-24 . 9 EUR.

3-1 rue du Collège Cour du lycée

Phalsbourg 57370 Moselle Grand Est



Duo of clowns. Production: Leandre SL – Barcelona. Direction and creation: Leandre Ribera. Clowns: Leandre Ribera and Laura Miralbés. Musician: Marco Rubiol. Composer: Victor Morato. Running time: 45 min. Tandem: bicycle for two people. Voyage: everything that happens to us between here and there. Moon: our destination when we’re daydreaming. Duo of clowns: tightrope walkers of disaster and poetry. A flying bicycle, wood, iron, dust, big shoes and eyebrow-length hats. The moon awaits. Fly me to the moon is the possible journey of two clowns to the moon. It’s the prowess of a dreamer, the prowess of two innocents. A gift for the senses. A familiar place, one we knew so well as children.

Dúo de payasos. Producción: Leandre SL – Barcelona. Dirección y creación: Leandre Ribera. Payasos: Leandre Ribera y Laura Miralbés. Músico: Marco Rubiol. Compositor: Victor Morato. Duración: 45 min. Tándem: bicicleta para dos personas. Viaje: todo lo que nos sucede entre el aquí y el allá. Luna: nuestro destino cuando soñamos despiertos. Dúo de payasos: equilibristas del desastre y la poesía. Una bicicleta voladora, madera, hierro, polvo, zapatos grandes y sombreros hasta las cejas. La luna espera. Fly me to the moon es el posible viaje de dos payasos a la luna. Es la hazaña de un soñador, la hazaña de dos inocentes. Un regalo para los sentidos. Un lugar familiar, que conocíamos tan bien de niños.

Duo von Clowns. Produktion: Leandre SL – Barcelona. Regie und Gestaltung: Leandre Ribera. Clowns : Leandre Ribera und Laura Miralbés. Musiker: Marco Rubiol. Komponist: Victor Morato. Dauer: 45 min. Tandem: Fahrrad für zwei Personen. Reise: alles, was uns zwischen hier und dort passiert. Mond: unser aller Ziel, wenn wir Tagträume haben. Clown-Duo: Seiltänzer der Katastrophe und der Poesie. Ein fliegendes Fahrrad, Holz, Eisen, Staub, dicke Schuhe und Hüte bis zu den Augenbrauen. Der Mond wartet auf uns. Fly me to the moon ist die mögliche Reise zweier Clowns zum Mond. Es ist das Kunststück des Träumers, das Kunststück zweier Unschuldiger. Ein Geschenk für die Sinne. Ein vertrauter Ort, den man als Kind so gut kannte.

