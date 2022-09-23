2E RENCONTRES INTERNATIONALES DE LA GUITARE Saint-Ulphace Saint-Ulphace Catégories d’évènement: Saint-Ulphace

Sarthe

2E RENCONTRES INTERNATIONALES DE LA GUITARE Saint-Ulphace, 23 septembre 2022, Saint-Ulphace. 2E RENCONTRES INTERNATIONALES DE LA GUITARE Saint-Ulphace

2022-09-23 24:00:00 – 2022-09-25

Saint-Ulphace Sarthe Saint-Ulphace La première édition de ce festival a connu un grand succès. Nous réitérons donc cette expérience. 2E RENCONTRES INTERNATIONALES DE LA GUITARE http://www.roussigny.fr/ La première édition de ce festival a connu un grand succès. Nous réitérons donc cette expérience. Saint-Ulphace

dernière mise à jour : 2022-01-15 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Saint-Ulphace, Sarthe Autres Lieu Saint-Ulphace Adresse Ville Saint-Ulphace lieuville Saint-Ulphace Departement Sarthe

Saint-Ulphace Saint-Ulphace Sarthe https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/saint-ulphace/

2E RENCONTRES INTERNATIONALES DE LA GUITARE Saint-Ulphace 2022-09-23 was last modified: by 2E RENCONTRES INTERNATIONALES DE LA GUITARE Saint-Ulphace Saint-Ulphace 23 septembre 2022 Saint-Ulphace sarthe

Saint-Ulphace Sarthe